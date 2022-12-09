A rating agency has warned a cookstove project in Nepal has a moderate chance of achieving CO2 avoidance or removal because of additionality risks, while placing another six projects on watch for a potential ratings change, including three REDD+ projects in Kenya.
Ratings agency warns cookstove project has additionality risks
