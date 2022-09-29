EUAs made a modest rally early on Thursday after testing a recent low and as some traders continued to cover short positions amid lacklustre demand, while energy prices reversed the previous session’s strong gains after Germany’s gas network regulator warned that further demand cuts are needed.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs made a modest rally early on Thursday after testing a recent low and as some traders continued to cover short positions amid lacklustre demand, while energy prices reversed the previous session's strong gains after Germany's gas network regulator warned that further demand cuts are needed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.