Leaks from Nord Stream pipelines this week may emit greenhouse gases equivalent to more-than 70% of Danish annual output over a 20-year period, according to analysis of government figures that would place them among the biggest gas leaks ever and pose a major climate threat.
Nord Stream leaks could emit more than two-thirds of annual Danish GHGs -experts
Leaks from Nord Stream pipelines this week may emit greenhouse gases equivalent to more-than 70% of Danish annual output over a 20-year period, according to analysis of government figures that would place them among the biggest gas leaks ever and pose a major climate threat.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.