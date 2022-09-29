Energy ministers will meet on Friday to finally adopt long-floated measures aimed at taming rocketing energy prices, ranging from mandatory electricity curbs to taxing windfall profits, against the backdrop of a worsened geopolitical scenario since the EU-27 gathered only a couple of weeks prior.
PREVIEW: Energy ministers to rubberstamp emergency interventions, battle lingers on gas price cap
Energy ministers will meet on Friday to finally adopt long-floated measures aimed at taming rocketing energy prices, ranging from mandatory electricity curbs to taxing windfall profits, against the backdrop of a worsened geopolitical scenario since the EU-27 gathered only a couple of weeks prior.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.