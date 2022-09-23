The newly-installed UK government made a major energy security push on Friday, announcing plans to fast-track both low-carbon and fossil fuel projects even as it submitted a revised climate pledge to the UN detailing a pathway towards its binding 2050 net zero emissions target.
UK sends mixed messages on emissions reductions as it updates NDC
