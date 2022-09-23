The Swiss executive governing body has approved three bilateral agreements with Morocco, Malawi, and Uruguay, creating the framework conditions for the country to trade international carbon emissions reductions units to count towards Paris Agreement climate goals.
Switzerland signs bilateral carbon deals with Morocco, Malawi, and Uruguay
