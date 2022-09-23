Czechia is proposing the EU raise most of a €20 billion RePowerEU revenue target from selling carbon allowances earmarked for the bloc’s Innovation Fund amid member state objections to solely exploiting units held in the MSR, an official told Carbon Pulse on Friday.
Czechia floats RePowerEU compromise as several EU nations object to MSR sales -official
The Czech Presidency suggested raising 80% of the target revenue of €20 billion proposed by Brussels’ RePowerEU initiative from the Innovation Fund, with only the remaining 20% to be flowing from allowances currently held in the Market Stability Reserve (MSR), one EU diplomat told Carbon Pulse on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.