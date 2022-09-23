Czechia floats RePowerEU compromise as several EU nations object to MSR sales -official

The Czech Presidency suggested raising 80% of the target revenue of €20 billion proposed by Brussels’ RePowerEU initiative from the Innovation Fund, with only the remaining 20% to be flowing from allowances currently held in the Market Stability Reserve (MSR), one EU diplomat told Carbon Pulse on Friday.