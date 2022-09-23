The tiny South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has been making waves at the UN this week, calling for an international mechanism to stop the expansion of all new fossil fuel projects.
Vanuatu makes waves at UN in bid to stop fossil fuels
The tiny South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has been making waves at the UN this week, calling for an international mechanism to stop the expansion of all new fossil fuel projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.