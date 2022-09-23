Vanuatu makes waves at UN in bid to stop fossil fuels

Published 16:40 on September 23, 2022 / Last updated at 17:14 on September 23, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Climate Talks, International, New Zealand / No Comments

The tiny South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has been making waves at the UN this week, calling for an international mechanism to stop the expansion of all new fossil fuel projects.