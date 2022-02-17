EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:59 on February 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 13:01 on February 17, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs slumped on Thursday amid reports that member states have begun issuing free allowances to industrial installations for 2022, while participants also continued to digest proposals to relax the parameters to trigger additional supply if prices rise too sharply.

