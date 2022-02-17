Franco-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM expects passenger demand recovery to continue at a similar rate in Q1 2022 to that seen in Q4 2021, it said in financial results published on Thursday, that still projected figures well below pre-pandemic levels.
Air France-KLM expects demand recovery to continue slowly in Q1
