EMEA > UPDATE – Analysts sceptical on EU ETS price control plan as nations plan talks

UPDATE – Analysts sceptical on EU ETS price control plan as nations plan talks

Published 17:28 on February 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 20:41 on February 17, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EU lawmaker proposals to strengthen ETS price controls are still unlikely to trigger additional supply into the market, analysts said on Thursday as EU nations reportedly aim to discuss the issue next week.

(Updates with details on member state talks)

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software