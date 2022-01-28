EU parliamentarians have proposed multiple amendments designed to weaken EU ETS reforms and to intervene in the market amid record carbon permit prices, documents released Friday showed, in an early sign lawmakers will face a battle to agree measures to tighten the bloc’s flagship climate policy.
EU lawmakers propose raft of amendments seeking to weaken MSR, curb carbon prices
EU parliamentarians have proposed multiple amendments designed to weaken EU ETS reforms and to intervene in the market amid record carbon permit prices, documents released Friday showed, in an early sign lawmakers will face a battle to agree measures to tighten the bloc’s flagship climate policy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.