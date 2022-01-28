Exchange CBL adjusts vintage rules for nature-based VER contract

Published 19:46 on January 28, 2022 / Last updated at 19:46 on January 28, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

ESG commodities marketplace Xpansiv’s CBL has announced changes to vintage eligibility for its standardised Nature-Based Global Emissions Offsets (N-GEO) contract, aiming to better align to market demand for greater clarity and adherence to integrity-based principles.