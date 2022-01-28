ESG commodities marketplace Xpansiv’s CBL has announced changes to vintage eligibility for its standardised Nature-Based Global Emissions Offsets (N-GEO) contract, aiming to better align to market demand for greater clarity and adherence to integrity-based principles.
Exchange CBL adjusts vintage rules for nature-based VER contract
ESG commodities marketplace Xpansiv’s CBL has announced changes to vintage eligibility for its standardised Nature-Based Global Emissions Offsets (N-GEO) contract, aiming to better align to market demand for greater clarity and adherence to integrity-based principles.
