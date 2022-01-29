South Africa releases draft framework to develop new domestic carbon offset standards

Published 02:37 on January 29, 2022 / Last updated at 02:37 on January 29, 2022 / Africa, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The South African government this week published a draft framework to help develop domestic carbon offset standards for use under the country’s carbon tax regime.