The South African government this week published a draft framework to help develop domestic carbon offset standards for use under the country’s carbon tax regime.
South Africa releases draft framework to develop new domestic carbon offset standards
The South African government this week published a draft framework to help develop domestic carbon offset standards for use under the country’s carbon tax regime.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.