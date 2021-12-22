California offset issuances end year 60% down over 2020 levels

Published 21:49 on December 22, 2021 / Last updated at 21:49 on December 22, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California regulator ARB handed out its final batch of compliance offsets in 2021 this week, with the annual issuance total marking the lowest in seven years as the state's cap-and-trade programme tightens its credit usage threshold, according to state data published Wednesday.