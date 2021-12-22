Massachusetts Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) allowance prices settled just underneath a record high at the first auction of the power sector cap-and-trade programme’s 2022 compliance year held last week, according to an auction report published Wednesday.
First 2022 Massachusetts GWSA auction sells out slightly below all-time high
