Washington legislature sues governor over line-item vetoes in LCFS bill

Published 22:38 on December 22, 2021 / Last updated at 22:38 on December 22, 2021

The Washington state legislature this week filed a bipartisan lawsuit against Governor Jay Inslee’s (D) partial vetoes of a low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) bill this spring which, if successful, may delay the implementation of the transportation sector programme.