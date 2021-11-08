COP26: New ADB carbon fund to source Article 6 credits for financiers

Published 09:33 on November 8, 2021 / Last updated at 09:33 on November 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, South Korea / No Comments

The Asian Development Bank on Monday launched a new fund that will seek to drive climate action in the Asia-Pacific by sourcing carbon credits eligible under the Paris Agreement for investors.