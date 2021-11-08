IncubEx, Trayport plan latest VER trading marketplace

Published 08:00 on November 8, 2021 / Last updated at 20:45 on November 5, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Environmental products development firm IncubEx and energy trading platform Trayport on Monday announced the forthcoming launch of new voluntary emissions reduction (VER) marketplace, adding to the growing spate of initiatives aiming to facilitate voluntary carbon offset trade.