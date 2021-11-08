Carbon trading at the newly established Guangzhou Futures Exchange looks likely to move forward after being endorsed by a group of major government agencies, though it remains unclear which units will be on offer.
China carbon futures trading likely to go ahead after government nod
Carbon trading at the newly established Guangzhou Futures Exchange looks likely to move forward after being endorsed by a group of major government agencies, though it remains unclear which units will be on offer.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.