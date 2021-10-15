Compliance entities chop CCA holdings, speculators see mixed results

Published 21:59 on October 15, 2021

Emitters in the WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) short position as prices retraced this week, while financial entities saw varied results between the futures-only and futures and options markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.