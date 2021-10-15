Concerns mount for EU’s downstream industries left out of CO2 border measure

Published 18:39 on October 15, 2021 / Last updated at 18:41 on October 15, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, US / No Comments

EU downstream manufacturers fear their exclusion from the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will lead to their customers switching to foreign-made products, as officials deem them not currently worth the effort.