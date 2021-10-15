EUAs consolidated the previous session’s late gains on Friday while near-term gas and power prices weakened, despite ongoing concerns about demand destruction in the wake of rising energy costs.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs consolidated the previous session's late gains on Friday while near-term gas and power prices weakened, despite ongoing concerns about demand destruction in the wake of rising energy costs.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.