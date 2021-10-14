NA Markets: RGGI rockets toward $12 for new high, CCAs shake off downswing

RGGI Allowances (RGAs) climbed to new all-time highs again this week on reported steady compliance buying and options activity, while California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) bounced back from their sell-off linked to global energy and EU carbon prices.