RGGI Allowances (RGAs) climbed to new all-time highs again this week on reported steady compliance buying and options activity, while California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) bounced back from their sell-off linked to global energy and EU carbon prices.
NA Markets: RGGI rockets toward $12 for new high, CCAs shake off downswing
RGGI Allowances (RGAs) climbed to new all-time highs again this week on reported steady compliance buying and options activity, while California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) bounced back from their sell-off linked to global energy and EU carbon prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.