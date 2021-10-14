Brazilian businesses urge government to yield on Article 6

A Brazilian business organisation is urging the government to give up its opposition to fully applying corresponding adjustments on exported carbon credits, potentially easing the path to a deal on the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 rulebook next month.