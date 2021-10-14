Taiwan proposes carbon tax, eyes 2023 roll-out

Published 07:33 on October 14, 2021 / Last updated at 07:33 on October 14, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, International, Other APAC / No Comments

Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) has proposed a low carbon tax for big emitters to be implemented in 2023 in a bid to counter the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) and help drive domestic emissions towards net zero by 2050.