Australia to pilot fixed price purchasing desk for some offset projects
Published 11:40 on August 31, 2021 / Last updated at 11:40 on August 31, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator plans to offer small-scale projects an opportunity to sell their offsets to the government outside the regular ERF auctions, starting with a pilot for environmental plantings programmes.
