Australia to pilot fixed price purchasing desk for some offset projects

Published 11:40 on August 31, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:40 on August 31, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator plans to offer small-scale projects an opportunity to sell their offsets to the government outside the regular ERF auctions, starting with a pilot for environmental plantings programmes.

