Africa > VCM Report: Exchange-traded CORSIA credits diverge from OTC market in setting new highs

VCM Report: Exchange-traded CORSIA credits diverge from OTC market in setting new highs

Published 22:25 on August 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:52 on August 30, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International  /  No Comments

Standardised voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices rebounded this week after a brief retracement, with voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants noting that new highs set on exchange-traded, CORSIA-eligible offsets were differing from values on the more heavily traded over-the-counter market.

Standardised voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices rebounded this week after a brief retracement, with voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants noting that new highs set on exchange-traded, CORSIA-eligible offsets were differing from values on the more heavily traded over-the-counter market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software