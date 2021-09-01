UPDATE – New Zealand sells entire 2021 cost containment reserve as carbon permit auction clears at record
Published 01:18 on September 1, 2021 / Last updated at 06:06 on September 1, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand carbon permit auction cleared at a record high of NZ$53.85 ($37.97) on Wednesday, with ravenous buyers snapping up all 7 million units for 2021 under the market's new cost containment reserve, along with the 4.75 mln on offer in the sale, before continuing with a spectacular secondary market bull run.
New Zealand carbon permit auction cleared at a record high of NZ$53.85 ($37.97) on Wednesday, with ravenous buyers snapping up all 7 million units for 2021 under the market’s new cost containment reserve, along with the 4.75 mln on offer in the sale, before continuing with a spectacular secondary market bull run.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.