UPDATE – New Zealand sells entire 2021 cost containment reserve as carbon permit auction clears at record

Published 01:18 on September 1, 2021 / Last updated at 06:06 on September 1, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon permit auction cleared at a record high of NZ$53.85 ($37.97) on Wednesday, with ravenous buyers snapping up all 7 million units for 2021 under the market's new cost containment reserve, along with the 4.75 mln on offer in the sale, before continuing with a spectacular secondary market bull run.