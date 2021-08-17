Euro Markets: EUAs slide amid weaker gas after failing to breach recent highs
Published 17:19 on August 17, 2021 / Last updated at 17:34 on August 17, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs declined on Tuesday after struggling to breach their recent highs, while natural gas prices weakened after reports of increased flows of Russian gas into Europe.
