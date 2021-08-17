The EU’s CBAM to have marginal impact on Australian exports, but could offer opportunities -report
Published 09:02 on August 17, 2021 / Last updated at 09:03 on August 17, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA / No Comments
The EU’s proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will only have marginal impacts on Australian exports, and could even boost the country’s competitiveness in Europe in the near term, the Australian industry (Ai) Group said Tuesday.
The EU’s proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will only have marginal impacts on Australian exports, and could even boost the country’s competitiveness in Europe in the near term, the Australian industry (Ai) Group said Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.