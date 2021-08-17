Fortum’s Russian coal shift can’t halt massive jump in carbon footprint
Published 17:36 on August 17, 2021 / Last updated at 17:43 on August 17, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
Finnish energy company Fortum is on track to meet its own climate targets after striking a deal to sell coal assets, the company said in results on Tuesday despite reporting a major rise in emissions.
Finnish energy company Fortum is on track to meet its own climate targets after striking a deal to sell coal assets, the company said in results on Tuesday despite reporting a major rise in emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.