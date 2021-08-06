EU’s Modernisation Fund grants first €300 mln to three Central European nations

The EU ETS-financed Modernisation Fund has made its first €300 million in payments to three Central and Eastern EU nations to help finance six decarbonisation projects, the European Commission announced on Friday.