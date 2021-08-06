EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:49 on August 6, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:50 on August 6, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUA prices surged to a new one-month high early on Friday as natural gas led a market-wide rally in energy and the daily auction cleared in line with prevailing spot market prices.

EUA prices surged to a new one-month high early on Friday as natural gas led a market-wide rally in energy and the daily auction cleared in line with prevailing spot market prices.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software