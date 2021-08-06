Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:49 on August 6, 2021 / Last updated at 12:50 on August 6, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUA prices surged to a new one-month high early on Friday as natural gas led a market-wide rally in energy and the daily auction cleared in line with prevailing spot market prices.
EUA prices surged to a new one-month high early on Friday as natural gas led a market-wide rally in energy and the daily auction cleared in line with prevailing spot market prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.