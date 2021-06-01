Spain seeks to curb windfall profits from nuclear and hydro amid soaring carbon price
Published 17:00 on June 1, 2021 / Last updated at 18:17 on June 1, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Spain's government has introduced plans to curb windfall profits that nuclear and hydropower plants earn from the wholesale power market as a result of higher carbon prices, a measure designed to shield household and industrial consumers from soaring EU carbon market costs.
