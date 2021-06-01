Nasdaq buys carbon removals platform Puro.earth

Published 11:53 on June 1, 2021 / Last updated at 15:31 on June 1, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, New Market Mechanisms, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

US-headquartered exchange operator Nasdaq has taken a controlling stake in Finnish-based carbon removals platform Puro.earth, the latest deal reflecting soaring demand for high-end carbon credits based on eliminating rather than merely avoiding emissions.