Nasdaq buys carbon removals platform Puro.earth
Published 11:53 on June 1, 2021 / Last updated at 15:31 on June 1, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, New Market Mechanisms, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
US-headquartered exchange operator Nasdaq has taken a controlling stake in Finnish-based carbon removals platform Puro.earth, the latest deal reflecting soaring demand for high-end carbon credits based on eliminating rather than merely avoiding emissions.
