Brussels applies EU ETS free allocation factor for industries through 2025

Published 22:47 on May 31, 2021 / Last updated at 23:37 on May 31, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

The European Commission has applied a cross-sectoral correction factor (CSCF) for industry’s free carbon market allocations through 2025, a move that paves the way for 2021 EUA handouts later this summer.