Brussels applies EU ETS free allocation factor for industries through 2025
Published 22:47 on May 31, 2021 / Last updated at 23:37 on May 31, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The European Commission has applied a cross-sectoral correction factor (CSCF) for industry’s free carbon market allocations through 2025, a move that paves the way for 2021 EUA handouts later this summer.
The European Commission has applied a cross-sectoral correction factor (CSCF) for industry’s free carbon market allocations through 2025, a move that paves the way for 2021 EUA handouts later this summer.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.