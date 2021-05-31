Carbon Taxes > Brussels applies EU ETS free allocation factor for industries through 2025  

Brussels applies EU ETS free allocation factor for industries through 2025  

Published 22:47 on May 31, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:37 on May 31, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

The European Commission has applied a cross-sectoral correction factor (CSCF) for industry’s free carbon market allocations through 2025, a move that paves the way for 2021 EUA handouts later this summer.

