RFS Market: US biofuel credits rack up new record as EPA seeks to vacate last-minute waivers

Published 17:40 on May 4, 2021 / Last updated at 17:40 on May 4, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values skulled to a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, as commodity prices continued to soar and the EPA sought to overturn several Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) waivers given out in the final hours of former President Donald Trump’s tenure.