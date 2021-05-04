New Paris climate pledges to help cut projected warming to 2.4C -scientists
Published 11:54 on May 4, 2021 / Last updated at 11:54 on May 4, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, US / No Comments
The new climate pledges announced during April's US-led climate summit are projected to put the world on track for global warming of 2.4C above pre-industrial levels, a report published Tuesday showed, reflecting a drop from 2.6C previously but still far off the Paris Agreement's 1.5-2C goals.
