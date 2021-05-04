Africa > New Paris climate pledges to help cut projected warming to 2.4C -scientists

New Paris climate pledges to help cut projected warming to 2.4C -scientists

Published 11:54 on May 4, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:54 on May 4, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, US  /  No Comments

The new climate pledges announced during April's US-led climate summit are projected to put the world on track for global warming of 2.4C above pre-industrial levels, a report published Tuesday showed, reflecting a drop from 2.6C previously but still far off the Paris Agreement's 1.5-2C goals.

The new climate pledges announced during April’s US-led climate summit are projected to put the world on track for global warming of 2.4C above pre-industrial levels, a report published Tuesday showed, reflecting a drop from 2.6C previously but still far off the Paris Agreement’s 1.5-2C goals.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software