Australia Market Roundup: ACCU issuances balloon, as EnergyAustralia pledges to offset emissions from new plant
Published 13:06 on May 4, 2021 / Last updated at 13:09 on May 4, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Newly minted carbon credits rose to over 660,000 in the Clean Energy Regulator’s latest batch, while offset demand is set to increase after EnergyAustralia on Tuesday promised to offset all emissions from a new gas-fired power plant.
