CN Markets: CCER volumes nearly double in April as net zero drives demand for China’s cheapest, oldest credits
Published 09:38 on May 4, 2021 / Last updated at 11:47 on May 4, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The number of carbon offsets traded in China in April nearly doubled month-on-month as an increasing number of companies seek to achieve carbon neutrality, while pilot cap-and-trade schemes remained quiet with Chongqing and Guangdong the notable exceptions.
The number of carbon offsets traded in China in April nearly doubled month-on-month as an increasing number of companies seek to achieve carbon neutrality, while pilot cap-and-trade schemes remained quiet with Chongqing and Guangdong the notable exceptions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.