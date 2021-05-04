CN Markets: CCER volumes nearly double in April as net zero drives demand for China’s cheapest, oldest credits

The number of carbon offsets traded in China in April nearly doubled month-on-month as an increasing number of companies seek to achieve carbon neutrality, while pilot cap-and-trade schemes remained quiet with Chongqing and Guangdong the notable exceptions.