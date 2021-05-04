South Pole buys Belgian climate consultancy CO2logic

Published 08:00 on May 4, 2021 / Last updated at 16:31 on May 3, 2021 / EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

South Pole has bought Belgium-based climate consultancy CO2logic, its first acquisition since last month’s €20 million-plus fund investment put it on a major growth track.