ANALYSIS: California issuing offset credits more quickly, as developers worry about upcoming compliance deadline

Published 23:07 on May 4, 2021 / Last updated at 23:07 on May 4, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

State regulator ARB is approving California Carbon Offsets (CCO) in a speedier fashion this year, data shows, though developers are pushing for even faster issuances before the cap-and-trade programme’s fall compliance deadline.