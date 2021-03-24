VER suppliers still subject to unbalanced scrutiny on carbon credits -developer
Published 21:47 on March 24, 2021 / Last updated at 21:50 on March 24, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) generators are still facing disproportionate levels of scrutiny compared to the behaviours of corporate buyers, despite efforts of project proponents to work with communities and incorporate more social and economic goals, a REDD+ developer said Wednesday.
