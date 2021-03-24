California offset issuance sinks to four-month low

Published 20:43 on March 24, 2021 / Last updated at 20:43 on March 24, 2021

California Carbon Offset (CCO) issuances hit a four-month low this week as state regulator ARB doled out fewer than 200,000 new credits, according to data published Wednesday.