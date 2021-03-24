Moody’s to explicitly delineate climate risk in all credit ratings

Published 22:11 on March 24, 2021 / Last updated at 22:11 on March 24, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US / No Comments

Moody’s Investor Services (MIS) will begin explicitly breaking out environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk factors and listing them alongside credit ratings this year, panellists at a corporate governance event heard Wednesday.