Moody’s to explicitly delineate climate risk in all credit ratings

Published 22:11 on March 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:11 on March 24, 2021

Moody’s Investor Services (MIS) will begin explicitly breaking out environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk factors and listing them alongside credit ratings this year, panellists at a corporate governance event heard Wednesday.

