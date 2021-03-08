Quebec revises two offset protocols, shifts regulatory text out of cap-and-trade rules

Published 17:10 on March 8, 2021 / Last updated at 17:10 on March 8, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Quebec released two new draft offset protocols for its WCI-linked cap-and-trade system on Monday, as the environmental ministry intends to facilitate the adoption of additional protocols by shifting the credit programme regulatory text out of the emissions trading scheme.