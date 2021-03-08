FEATURE: Commoditisation of voluntary carbon market risks eroding gender-sensitive projects
Published 02:03 on March 8, 2021 / Last updated at 02:03 on March 8, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Efforts to scale up the voluntary carbon market (VCM) could pose a “huge risk” for certifiers embedding gender equality practices into offset projects, experts said in light of International Women’s Day on Monday.
