Carbon pricing cheapest, most efficient way to cut emissions, finds Amazon-led study
Published 17:43 on March 8, 2021 / Last updated at 20:46 on March 8, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments
Putting a price on greenhouse gases is the cheapest and most efficient method that legislators can employ to cut climate-warming emissions, according to new research backed by online retailer Amazon.
