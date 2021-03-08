Carbon pricing cheapest, most efficient way to cut emissions, finds Amazon-led study

Putting a price on greenhouse gases is the cheapest and most efficient method that legislators can employ to cut climate-warming emissions, according to new research backed by online retailer Amazon.