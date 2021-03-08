Commodity trading firm buys offsets from RGGI’s lone project
Published 18:21 on March 8, 2021 / Last updated at 18:21 on March 8, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
A RGGI speculator has purchased the only carbon offsets ever created in the Northeast US power sector cap-and-trade programme, the counterparties announced Monday.
