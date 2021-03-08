Americas > Commodity trading firm buys offsets from RGGI’s lone project

Commodity trading firm buys offsets from RGGI’s lone project

Published 18:21 on March 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:21 on March 8, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

A RGGI speculator has purchased the only carbon offsets ever created in the Northeast US power sector cap-and-trade programme, the counterparties announced Monday.

A RGGI speculator has purchased the only carbon offsets ever created in the Northeast US power sector cap-and-trade programme, the counterparties announced Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software